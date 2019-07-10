The South Carolina Department of Transportation, or SCDOT, will hold a public information meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. July 23 about proposed intersection improvements near New Ellenton.
Zion Fair Baptist Church will be the site of the event.
The project that will be the subject of the meeting would target the junction of Whiskey Road, which also is known as S.C. Highway 19, and Eagle Road and Old Whiskey Road.
According to a press release issued by SCDOT, the improvements under consideration include putting traffic signals at the Whiskey Road and Eagle Road intersection and a new designated left turn lane from Whiskey Road onto Eagle Road.
There also would be “newly designated” right and left turn lanes from Eagle Road onto Whiskey Road and a cul-de-sac along Old Whiskey Road.
The meeting will have a drop-in type format. Citizens will have the opportunity to provide written comments.
Formal and verbal comments will not be taken during the event.
Personnel from SCDOT will be available to answer questions and discuss the project with attendees on an individual basis.
SCDOT representatives also will be gathering information from the public and any interested organization on historic or cultural resources in the area.
For more information, call Adam Humphries, SCDOT program manager, at 803-737-3081 or send an email to humphrieas@scdot.org.
People with disabilities, who may require special accommodations, should call Betty Gray at 803-737-1395.
Zion Fair Baptist Church is at 97 Dry Branch Road.
Project information, including meeting materials, is available on the project website http://arcg.is/PGGGj or by accessing SCDOTs website (http://www.scdot.org, Public Involvement Portal- Current Projects).