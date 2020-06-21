The South Carolina Department of Transportation is planning improvements for three major roads, one farm-to-market secondary road and more than 30 neighborhood streets in Aiken County during the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
The locations of those road pavement and resurfacing projects and their lengths include Atomic Road, 8.25 miles; West Martintown Road, 1.17 miles; and Charleston Highway, less than a mile (.20).
SCDOT classifies those as major roads/primaries.
The farm-to-market secondary road is Main Street/Old Jackson Highway, and the length of that project is 9.88 miles.
The lengths of all of the projects on neighborhood streets are less than a mile except for the 1.11 miles of work planned for Gregory Road.
The other neighborhood streets scheduled for upgrades include South Boundary Avenue S.W., Sumter Street N.E., Pipeline Road, Holiday Drive, West Buena Vista Avenue, Greenville Street N.W., McElmurray Farm Road, Tennessee Avenue N.W. and Bunche Terrace N.E.
Those also on the list are Foreman Drive N.W., Regional Court, Lakeshore Court, Campanile Court, Lucy Avenue, Dyches Street/Retreat Place, Summerhill Avenue, Bamberg Avenue N.E., Gwinnett Street N.E., Hillcrest Drive, Knowles Terrace and Elder Street.
Among the others listed were Saratoga Street, Spring Drive, Wildwood Drive, Landon Lane, Posey Street, Shore Drive, Wall Street, Cherokee Avenue, Verdery Street, Lombardy Street and Robbe Street.
There also are several other streets locally slated to be upgraded.
SCDOT classifies all the projects in Aiken County as rehabilitation efforts.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation Commission approved SCDOT’s project plan for 2020-2021 last week.
That action occurred “as SCDOT is completing year three of its 10-Year Plan on or ahead of schedule in all categories of rebuilding the state’s roads,” a press release issued June 18 stated.
The new improvements announced are in addition to the $1.3 billion of road, bridge and safety work that SCDOT “is currently implementing,” according to the release.
The 2020-2021 projects are located in all 46 of the Palmetto State’s counties and their total value is $562 million.
“This 661 miles of paving projects is in addition to the previously approved 3,348 miles of paving projects SCDOT has launched since the enactment of the state gas tax increase in July 2017,” said SCDOT Commission Chairman Tony Cox in a prepared statement. “The commission and SCDOT are committed to full transparency in how projects are selected and constructed. We encourage citizens to provide comments during the projects’ Public Comment period and to follow our progress on existing projects as new ones are added.”
