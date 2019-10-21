Construction to widen Interstate 20 in a two-state stretch is expected to be finished in early 2022, according to an infrastructure projects update provided to the Aiken County Legislative Delegation Monday night.
Construction likely won't begin for another two or three months, Bobby Usry with the S.C. Department of Transportation said, speaking to delegation members.
The sizable project will stretch from the Augusta canal bridges in Richmond County, Georgia, to just past West Martintown Road (Exit 1) in Aiken County. Work includes replacing the Savannah River bridges and making eastbound ramp improvements, according to Usry's presentation slides.
The Georgia transportation department is leading the matter, but there is significant coordination and consultation with South Carolina, Usry noted.
Superior Construction was awarded the project in late 2018.
Last August, another SCDOT official told Aiken County lawmakers the I-20 widening project would take roughly two or three years to finish.
State Rep. Bill Hixon, a North Augusta Republican, has previously said the interstate undertaking is near the top of his watch list.
"We have a tremendous amount of wrecks there, on the interstate, where it sort of bottlenecks down," Hixon said last year.
The representative did not make specific comments about the project Monday night but did say he travels through the area daily.
The Aiken County Legislative Delegation is led by state Sen. Tom Young, an Aiken Republican. Other members include Reps. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, and Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken, and Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield.
Massey did not attend Monday's meeting due to another commitment, according to Young.