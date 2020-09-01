Reports of scam callers claiming to be Aiken County Sheriff's Office employees are on the rise again, law enforcement officials say.
The Sheriff's Office has received several calls regarding scammers attempting to swindle money from Aiken County residents, said Capt. Nick Gallam with the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.
Scammers are using the names of current Sheriff's Office employees and telling victims they have warrants for their arrest for missing jury duty, failing to appear for something that sounds important, or that they have won a large cash reward, Gallam said.
To resolve these matters, the scammers ask victims to send money via Green Dot Cards, Moneygram or Cash App. The Sheriff's Office reported similar scam calls in early May.
"This ruse has claimed many victims who later realize that these are false claims," Gallam said. "We encourage any citizen to not give money over the phone unless you know you are dealing with a legitimate company or person."
The department continues to report scams to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
No leads on the origin of the scams have been announced.
Those who receive scam calls are encouraged to hang up and call the Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811 to verify the request.
The Sheriff's Office reminds residents it does not collect money, credit card or payment for anything over the phone.