The current Savannah River Site paramilitary security contractor has again secured a multimillion-dollar award for exceptional performance, according to a new U.S. Department of Energy statement and related scorecard.

Centerra-SRS earned $3.1 million for the contract period between Oct. 1, 2018, and March 31, 2019.

The $3.1 million represents 96% marked success. Roughly $3.2 million was available.

"Centerra-SRS executed the SRS security mission at a high level of effectiveness and competency in law enforcement operations, perimeter protection at the site barricades and at sensitive national security facilities in protection of special nuclear materials," the DOE's Friday announcement reads.

The SRS paramilitary security contractor is charged with protecting the site and its personnel around the clock, as well as conducting police work and investigations, among other things.

And Centerra-SRS, a subsidiary of Centerra Group, did so excellently, according to the DOE's scorecard.

Centerra-SRS law enforcement officers responded to more than 2,400 calls for service, and issued more than 1,100 tickets or warnings, the scorecard states. Responses and investigations resulted in 19 arrests.

The security contractor's current agreement with the federal government expires Oct. 7. A new contract could be awarded between August and October, according to a procurement spreadsheet maintained by the DOE Office of Environmental Management, the SRS landlord.

SRS manager Michael Budney in May said more than one pitch had been submitted.

"Those proposals were actually received last week, and now we'll go through the process of reviewing those and making a determination," Budney said, at the time speaking to the Savannah River Site Citizens Advisory Board.

The potential 10-year security contract has an estimated value of up to $1 billion, according to the Energy Department.