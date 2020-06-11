The Savannah River Site police force will early next week be evaluated and assessed by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, or CALEA, an independent auditing and credentialing authority.

The review – done virtually due to the novel coronavirus crisis – will include an in-depth look at procedures and administration and will consider if overall operations meet certain professional standards.

"The assessors will review written materials, interview individuals and conduct a critical analysis of law enforcement operations that may verify standard compliance," SRS Law Enforcement Department Chief Dwayne Courtney said in a statement.

The police force, operated by paramilitary security contractor Centerra-SRS, first earned the CALEA approval in 1995. The force was reaccredited in 1998, 2001, 2004, 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2016, according to Rob Davis, a Centerra spokesperson.

CALEA is billed as the "gold standard in public safety."

The security contractor at the Savannah River Site – a sprawling U.S. Department of Energy weapons-and-waste hub – is tasked with around-the-clock protection of the site, its borders, its personnel and nuclear materials, as well as conducting police work, investigations and pursuits.

The Energy Department last month said it planned to extend Centerra’s contract. On the table is an extra four months up front, with two four-month options available beyond that; the security team could stay on the job well into 2021.

Centerra's current contract at the site expires in early October.