An upcoming standalone management contract for the Savannah River National Laboratory is a good step forward and could prove fruitful, Savannah River Site manager Michael Budney said Thursday.

The discrete contract, Budney told the audience at a Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness breakfast, offers stability — appreciated by the community, he mentioned — as well as flexibility to explore and expand "business volume in different areas."

The national lab, one of 17 such installations across the country, is currently managed and operated by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, the top contractor at the Savannah River Site. SRNS's current contract expires in September, though there are extension options beyond that.

The U.S. Department of Energy is interested in splintering off the lab and affording a wholly separate team the chance to take the reins there. The Energy Department, which stewards the Savannah River Site, made the announcement about two months ago with a request for information.

A draft request for proposals — the next procurement milestone — is expected this fiscal year. On Thursday morning, Budney said it was being worked on.

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, led by Fluor, was made aware of the prospective change in 2019.

A separate contract for the Savannah River National Lab is expected to "enhance the ability of the laboratory to pursue its enduring mission" as well as focus on and foster research and development opportunities, federal documents show. The change is also expected to boost engagement with the lab, particularly in the Southeast.

During a January visit to North Augusta, Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar said it was an "exciting time" for the local national lab.

SRNL, directed by Vahid Majidi, is involved with energy, national security, nuclear nonproliferation and environmental remediation work. That would not radically change under a new contract.