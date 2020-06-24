Savannah River Site workers recently wrapped a yearslong effort to shut down and preserve the HB-Line, a facility that previously supported the production of plutonium oxide as well as plutonium-238, a fuel source for deep-space exploration.

The shutdown, reversible if need be, translates to millions of dollars saved annually, the U.S. Department of Energy's nuclear cleanup office and Savannah River Site landlord, Environmental Management, announced Tuesday.

The Energy Department had halted plutonium oxide production at HB-Line — above H-Canyon, the decades-old nuclear processing behemoth — and in 2018 ordered Savannah River Nuclear Solutions to move ahead with the deactivation.

HB-Line was built in the early 1980s. The closure was previously reported in "SRNS Today," the management-and-operations contractor's publication.

Mothballing the facility involved handling plutonium and uranium "materials stored and previously used within the facility," according to Nick Miller, an HB-Line manager. It also meant adjusting and reducing staffing and security requirements.

"More so than any commitment delivery or cost reduction, I am most proud of the courage and resilience of this team to deliver against the uncertainty and adversity that comes along with a mission change such as this," Miller said in a statement shared by Environmental Management. "I have always maintained shutting down a plant is twice as hard as starting one up, mainly because you have to keep the plant running safely in the meantime."