A local board that provides the U.S. Department of Energy's environmental management office advice, information and general input is taking applications.
The Savannah River Site Citizens Advisory Board is seeking new members, according to an email from the board sent earlier this month. Applications can be found on the panel's website. They're due July 22.
The SRSCAB is one of eight such recommending boards across the country.
SRSCAB members are appointed for two-year terms, and appointments can be renewed twice for a maximum six years served. Current members represent both South Carolina and Georgia. They represent the "business world, academia, local government, environmental and special interest groups, and the general public," according to the board's website.
"The board's membership is carefully considered to reflect a full diversity of viewpoints in the affected community and region," the membership application states.
Gil Allensworth, now the SRSCAB chairman, joined in 2015 to learn more about the site.
"Working with the Department of Energy, South Carolina Department of Environmental Control, Environmental Protective Agency, along with contractors and subcontractors, has provided me an unbelievable SRS education," Allensworth said in an email to the Aiken Standard.
Board members are not compensated, according to the membership application, but some expenses are reimbursed.
The SRSCAB is organized into a handful of committees, each of which discusses environmental management topics involving SRS and impacts on the CSRA. Every two months, the entire advisory board comes together for lengthy – and public – meetings during which Energy Department officials provide detailed updates.
"There is a time commitment for this community service, however, I would highly recommend anyone interested in Savannah River Site to apply to serve on the Savannah River Site Citizen's Advisory Board," Allensworth said.
More information about the SRSCAB can be found online at cab.srs.gov.