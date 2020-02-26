Tom Foster is exiting his role as Savannah River Remediation's president and project manager to take a leadership position with Amentum, the main partner behind the longtime Savannah River Site liquid-waste contractor.

Foster, an industry veteran, was appointed chief operating officer of Amentum's nuclear and environment business, effective March 1.

In his new job, Foster will oversee Amentum's nuclear work for the U.S. Department of Energy, particularly contracts involving high-level radioactive waste and the demolition and remediation of Cold War facilities in the U.S.

His responsibilities stretch to similar operations in Canada, Europe and Asia, as well.

In a statement, Amentum CEO John Vollmer said Foster has an "excellent" reputation and pedigree, earned over years at the Savannah River Site, the Hanford Site in Washington state and, further, in the U.K.

"Tom's depth of experience and knowledge of our industry makes him a great fit for the COO role," said Mark Whitney, the general manager and executive vice president of Amentum's nuclear and environment division. "His leadership will strengthen our safety and operational excellence and enhance our governance model for all our clients."

Amentum was at one point AECOM's Management Services. It is now a separate, standalone company.

The nuclear- and defense-focused Management Services division was sold to affiliates of American Securities LLC and Lindsay Goldberg LLC, private investment firms, for approximately $2.4 billion. The deal closed Jan. 31.

"There's no connection with AECOM at all, as of today," Whitney said in an interview with the Aiken Standard earlier this month. "We are essentially splitting off in whole."

Amentum employs more than 20,000 people.

Inquiries made to Savannah River Remediation on Wednesday were redirected to Amentum.