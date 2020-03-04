A federal judge on Monday ordered the current Savannah River Site liquid-waste contractor to cover the legal expenses of a former employee against whom the company illegally retaliated.
Amentum-led Savannah River Remediation has 30 days, as of March 2, to pay $267,266.95 in attorney's fees and $218.20 in other costs, according to District Judge J. Michelle Childs' order.
The money will go to the counsel of Adrienne Saulsberry.
Saulsberry, an African American woman, first sued Savannah River Remediation in 2016.
Saulsberry was laid off from the liquid-waste company in 2013 as part of a broader workforce reduction. She later claimed she was "unfairly targeted" because of her race and career plans, and her initial court complaint included both retaliation and racial discrimination allegations.
A jury last year – following a five-day trial – unanimously found Saulsberry was not rehired by SRR in 2014 and 2015 because she had previously participated in "protected activity," including a discrimination probe.
Racial discrimination, the same jury found, was not a factor.
The newly ordered reimbursement is but the latest award in a longer list with plenty of zeros.
The jury's September 2019 verdict, for instance, included $1 million in punitive damages, $55,000 in compensatory damages and $420,000 in back pay.