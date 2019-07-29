The Savannah River Site liquid-waste contractor has earned a multimillion-dollar award for job performance over a recent 10-month period, according to a Monday announcement from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Savannah River Remediation earned $28.5 million and an "excellent" rating from the Energy Department for the contract period between June 1, 2018, and March 31, 2019.

That sum represents a little more than 94% success.

In its announcement, the Energy Department applauded SRR for continued progress on the saltstone disposal units – behemoth tanks designed to store treated waste at the site – and work related to the start-up of the Salt Waste Processing Facility, which SRS manager Michael Budney has said should be up and running before the end of the year.

The processing facility, currently under the purview of another contractor, Parsons, is meant to bolster the liquid waste mission at the site. It's designed to process millions of gallons of nuclear waste every year.

SRR has been the liquid-waste contractor for years now. The team secured an 18-month contract addendum – valued at $750 million – earlier this year. SRR's previous extension was estimated at $450 million.

The liquid waste mission at SRS involves handling and processing millions of gallons of radioactive waste and dealing with the aging underground storage tanks there, among other things.

SRR President and Project Manager Tom Foster on Monday said the contractor is "pleased to earn a score that exemplifies our dedication to safely and efficiently advancing the liquid waste mission at the Savannah River Site."

"We take pride in our purpose for remediating the single greatest environment risk to this state, and we are committed to reducing this risk for the Savannah River Site, the surrounding areas and for the country," he continued.

SRR is led by AECOM.