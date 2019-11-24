Savannah River Remediation employees exceeded their fundraising goal again this year in support of local United Way agencies.
The Savannah River Site liquid waste contractor raised $270,294 during its annual SRR Employee United Way Campaign, exceeding the $270,000 goal.
From an SRS-wide softball tournament and multiple food fundraising events to the annual golf tournament, campaign efforts embodied what it means to come together for a great cause, said SRR President and Project Manager Tom Foster.
“Each year Savannah River Remediation employees come together to provide an amazing contribution to United Way agencies in the CSRA,” Foster said. “In turn, the United Way is able to use these funds to make the greatest impact in our communities for the people who need it the most. Thank you to the SRR team for your generosity.”
During the campaign, employees had the opportunity to support the United Way through the eCard donation pledges. Many employees also donated their time through several United Way community-service projects in Aiken, Barnwell and Richmond counties.
A victory celebration was recently held to recognize the campaign committee, honor award recipients and present local United Way representatives with their checks.
Checks were presented on behalf of SRR employees to the United Ways of Aiken County, Barnwell/Allendale counties, Edgefield County, the CSRA, the Midlands, Bamberg/Colleton/Hampton, Anderson, McDuffie and Screven counties.
Several SRR employees were recognized for their roles during the campaign – Community Outreach Award: Ben Young; Coordinator of the Year: Robert Voegtlen; Manager of the Year: Jhivaun Freeman-Pollard; Unsung Hero Award: Tonya Baxley and Bre Cantrell; Volunteers of the Year: Amanda Johnson and Leland Chandler; and President’s Award: Jennifer Darby.
SRR is the liquid waste contractor at SRS for the U.S. Department of Energy. SRR is composed of a team of companies led by AECOM with partners Bechtel National, Jacobs and BWX Technologies. Critical subcontractors for the contract are Orano, Atkins and AECOM N&E Technical Services.