The lead contractor at the Savannah River Site performed to 95% marked success in fiscal year 2019, earning a $25.5 million award fee.

The U.S. Department of Energy, which stewards the federal reservation south of Aiken, announced Savannah River Nuclear Solutions' payout Tuesday morning. The performance period in question ran from Aug. 1, 2018, to July 31, 2019, and covers work done specifically for the Office of Environmental Management.

In a statement, the contractor said it was proud of what it got done in the fiscal year.

"We are especially proud of our employees and their commitment to safely and securely deliver on our missions," a spokesperson said. "We will continue to work with our customers to identify opportunities for improvements and to deliver results safely and securely with disciplined conduct of operations."

SRNS is what's known as a management and operations contractor, meaning the Fluor-led team oversees most of the work done at the Savannah River Site – including that of environmental cleanup and weapons production. The award fee is tied to the former.

SRNS is also in charge of the Savannah River National Laboratory, one of 17 national labs across the country.

The management and operations contract does not include the liquid-waste mission – handling and processing millions of gallons of nuclear waste currently stored in tanks at the site – and overall site security. Those contracts are held by Savannah River Remediation and Centerra-SRS, respectively.

In fiscal year 2019, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions garnered three "very good" ratings as well as five scores above 90%, two of which were perfect marks, according to a scorecard. The overall 95% corresponds with an "excellent" rating.

"SRS has enjoyed a long history of supporting national defense, while maintaining the highest possible safety and security standards," SRS manager Michael Budney said in a prepared statement. Budney is involved with contractor evaluations.

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions has been on the job for about a decade now – and could be for years to come. The Energy Department in July announced a 14-month contract extension for SRNS, an addendum valued at $1.5 billion. Two 12-month options are available beyond that, meaning SRNS could be on board through September 2022.

"SRS is recognized throughout the DOE complex for its highly skilled and experienced workforce," Budney said. "The site's future success relies on our ability to continue developing innovative technologies and performing unique operations in a safe and compliant manner.”

In late 2018, the Energy Department nixed its search for the next SRS management and operations contractor.

A previous contract extension for Savannah River Nuclear Solutions was valued at $1 billion.