The Savannah River National Laboratory will remain under the U.S. Department of Energy's nuclear cleanup wing, a status-quo move that for the foreseeable future dashes theories that the department's science branch would take the reins there.

Following consultation with "stakeholders," the Energy Department decided to "leave responsibility for SRNL with the Office of Environmental Management," a DOE spokesperson told the Aiken Standard on Thursday.

Environmental Management is the Savannah River Site landlord and is tasked with remedying the nation's Cold War environmental legacy.

The decision coincides with documents made public Wednesday night detailing the DOE's interest in an updated contracting structure for the lab. Right now, the lab is overseen by Fluor-led Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, the team that holds the top contract at the Savannah River Site.

The newly public documents suggest a discrete, standalone contract for the lab – splintering it from its current path and allowing a new team to come in and lead the way, but still under the Environmental Management banner.

At the 2019 National Cleanup Workshop in September, Deputy Under Secretary for Science T.L. Cubbage said the DOE Office of Science had been "looking closely at how we can have more" involvement at the national lab. That same month, Savannah River Site manager Michael Budney confirmed Office of Science officials had been "looking at the lab" and were eyeing long-term influence.

Senior science personnel visited the lab in August, according to people familiar with the matter. Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar visited in 2018.

The Office of Science stewards 10 of the 17 labs scattered across the country, including Oak Ridge National Laboratory in nearby Tennessee.

Work done at the Savannah River National Laboratory relates to nuclear cleanup, national security and energy manufacturing, as general examples.

According to the documents publicized earlier this week, Environmental Management is interested in fleshing out the local national lab's research and development capabilities as well as retaining its core competencies: nuclear materials processing, disposition and forensics.

"DOE has realized that SRNL has significant untapped potential that could be unlocked through contractual changes," the Energy Department spokesperson said via email Thursday morning.

A request for proposals, the spokesperson continued, could be sent out this fiscal year.

Calls made to the lab Friday were not immediately returned.