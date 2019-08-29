A Savannah man was charged Wednesday with stabbing an Aiken County woman with a machete in April.
Austin Abree Lee Robinson, 23, of Savannah, was charged with kidnapping/conspiracy to commit kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, according to jail records.
On April 20, deputies responded to a victim in Beech Island who said she returned home to find Robinson in her home, pacing the floor while holding a machete, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The victim told deputies that she and Robinson had a past relationship and used to live together, according to the report.
According to the report, the victim told deputies that the suspect was angry that the victim did not tell him where she was going that day.
The victim told deputies the suspect refused to let her leave her home for about an hour and then stabbed her in the left side of her thigh with the machete and broke her phone to prevent her from calling for help, according to the report.
The suspect fled the scene once deputies arrived, according to the report.
Robinson was arrested Wednesday and was currently being held at the Aiken County detention center as of Thursday morning.