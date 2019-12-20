Satcher Ford dealership has been purchased by Stokes-Hodges Automotive Group.
The deal for the dealership, located at 1850 Jefferson Davis Highway, was closed Dec. 9.
Greg Hodges Jr., who will serve as acting general manager of the dealership, said the discussions of purchasing Satcher Ford were on and off for many years.
Hodges did not disclose the purchase price.
By January, the dealership's sign will be changed to its new name, Stokes-Hodges Ford, Hodges said.
The automotive group purchased the dealership from longtime owner Richard Heath's family.
Heath passed away in June.
Stokes-Hodges Automotive Group began in Augusta with its first dealership, Acura of Augusta, opening in 1987.
The group also has a Honda dealership in Aiken.
One of the goals following the purchase was to keep everyone employed with Satcher Ford, Hodges said.
"We have lost a few but we've kept a majority of team members on staff here with us," Hodges said.
Hodges described the dealership as a "one-stop shop" for car buyers in the Aiken area.
The full service dealership has a parts department, service department and a body shop as well as new and pre-owned cars, Hodges said.
Hodges looks forward to the dealership selling domestic Ford brand vehicles including light and heavy duty trucks as well as new SUVs and electric vehicles Ford is bringing to the market in the coming years.
"Our goal is to build on the foundation that was laid by the Satcher and Heath families before us and continue the tradition of taking care of customers, taking care of our employees and selling as many cars as possible," Hodges said.