This is the eighth year that Santa and Mrs. Claus has visited the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum in downtown Aiken. The couple arrived by the City of Aiken trolley to cheers from kids and adults Saturday morning.
There were treats to eat, toy trains to play with, festive music and decorated Christmas trees throughout the depot. After some family time and pictures with Santa and the missus, a surprise toy and a bag of sweets was given to take home. The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department in partnership with the Friends of the Aiken Railroad Depot hosted the event.