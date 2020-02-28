Presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren blitzed through Aiken County on Friday, rallying and motivating voters a day before the state's Democratic primary.
Sanders, a Vermont senator, spoke to a spirited crowd along Silver Bluff Road, next to a gun store and close to Pot Smoker BBQ. Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, spoke to a smaller crowd in a small building off Jefferson Davis Highway, almost a midpoint between downtown Aiken and North Augusta.
"With your help tomorrow, we're going to win here in South Carolina. With your help, we're going to win the Democratic nomination," Sanders said to cheers. "And with your help, we're going to defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country."
Sanders has gained serious electoral momentum as results from early contests roll in, from Iowa to New Hampshire to Nevada. A recent Winthrop University survey of likely primary voters in South Carolina put Sanders in second, behind former Vice President Joe Biden, who has banked on Palmetto State support and recently secured an endorsement from U.S. House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C.
Biden at the Democratic debate in Charleston was certain he'd win the state.
"Tomorrow is an enormously important day," Sanders said Friday, "and I hope very much that we have the largest voter turnout in the history of the South Carolina primary."
Warren struck a similar tone at her event: "Wow, it sounds like Aiken is ready to take on this fight. Are you guys ready? Oh, we got to do this."
The Massachusetts lawmaker pitched the 2020 election as an opportunity to both be rid of President Donald Trump, who is seeking reelection, and build a greater, more equitable America.
"So, you know, I look at it this way: I was not born a politician, but I was born a fighter," Warren said, continuing, "I think about this fight as we got to beat Donald Trump. That's job No. 1. And we got to take back the Senate, that's job No. 2."
Warren struggled in the Iowa and Nevada caucuses and the New Hampshire primary. She did not make the top tier in the same Winthrop University poll, which came out last week.
Mary Kaplan, a longtime Aiken resident, spent Friday afternoon at the Sanders rally. She said she appreciates the senator's consistency and how he acts as "such a foil to the lying we hear every day." Oliver Honderd, a Sanders supporter from Atlanta, said he was rallying in Aiken to help "spread the good word."
"He leaves no one behind," Honderd said of Sanders, "and he's a fighter."
Terry Vought and Steven Buchanan, Aiken residents, went to both events, Sanders and Warren.
At Warren's rally, Vought said he wanted to get more familiar with the Massachusetts senator. Buchanan, who is "still undecided," said his priority is, ultimately, voting out Trump. He'll support whoever gets the Democratic nomination.
Polls in South Carolina will be open Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Warren was the first presidential candidate this election cycle to come to Aiken; her event at USC Aiken in August 2019 drew an overflow crowd. Sanders campaigned in nearby Augusta in May 2019. Presidential candidates have, so far, not spent much time in Aiken, opting instead for places such as Columbia, Charleston and Orangeburg, about an hour east.