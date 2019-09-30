The Salvation Army of Aiken is registering children for its annual Angel Tree program.
Applications will be accepted Oct. 14-17 at the Salvation Army at 322 Gayle Ave. in Aiken. Applications also will be accepted at two new sites: the Edgefield County Youth Empowerment Center at 117 Cardinal Dr. in Johnston and Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Center at 2443 Augusta Road in Gloverville.
Registration hours will be from 9 a.m to noon and from 1 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14 and Oct. 17 and from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 and Oct. 16. Applications will be accepted by walk-in only.
The Angel Tree program provides new clothing and toys for children from low-income families from birth to age 12, according to a news release from the Salvation Army.
To register, applicants must provide documents as follows:
• Clothing sizes and wish list for children 12 and under
• Photo ID, such as driver's license, identification card, passport or Faith ID card
• Proof of all income dated within the last 90 days, including but not limited to Food Stamp printout from the Department of Social Services office with all family members listed
• Letter and contact information from any person who helps the applicant with bills, if applicable
• Pay stubs, SSI statement, utility check, child support statement
• Proof of all expenses dated within the last 90 days, including but not limited to rent, car payment, phone, child support order, lights, water, utilities.
Applicants who apply for the program must have the long birth certificate for all children age 12 and under. Applicants whose names are not listed on the long birth certificate must bring proof of primary custody or guardianship for the child or children claimed.
The program is open to only one application per household, and only one person per household will be allowed to register because of limited space. People who need a translator during registration can bring one person age 13 and up. No children will be allowed on the registration sites.
Applicants who apply for Christmas assistance from the program will be disqualified if they apply for assistance from any other agency or organization, according to the release
Each family registered for the program is screened through a process that helps verify their needs, according to the release.
Once children have been registered as Angels, the Salvation Army makes a promise to provide Christmas for them, according to the release. The Angels are placed around the community for individuals, companies, churches and other organizations to buy Christmas gifts.
Through the Angel Tree, thousands of local children will find gifts waiting for them under their Christmas trees, according to the release.
Angel Trees will be at locations around the community from Nov. 1 to Dec. 6. On each tree will be printed the Angels' information, including names, ages and gift suggestions for children registered with the program. Each angel is ready for members of the community to “adopt” and buy gifts for Christmas, according to the release.
Businesses and community organizations that would like to adopt angels or volunteer for the program can call the Salvation Army's administrative office at 803-641-4141 or send an email to aikensc@uss.salvationarmy.org.
For more information, visit the Salvation Army of Aiken's Facebook page.