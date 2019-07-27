The Salvation Army of Aiken celebrated their anniversary with a summer fun day on Saturday featuring food, fun and friends.
The Salvation Army was brought to Aiken 90 years ago and is still serving the community.
“We just finished up our Vacation Bible School, so we decided to tag along with the Knights Templar here, just celebrating the community and having a great day,” said April Tiller with the Salvation Army.
The J.E. Dozier commandery No. 2 of the Knights Templar hosted the event, grilling up some free burgers and hot dogs.
“We’re in the community and we want to give back to the kids in the community and basically just come out and do what we could do for them and hopefully we can continue doing it every year,” said Lincoln Kelley, grand generalissimo.
Keith Glover, grand eminent commander, said the fundraiser is just a generous thing the Knights Templar does for the community.
The founding principles of the Knights Templar is to help those in need, said Robert Heflin, local eminent commander, adding there’s no point in having an organization if you aren’t doing what you were built on.
Tiller said the Salvation Army is meeting human needs with their social services, food pantry and shelter.
“Then it’s all about being here in the name of Jesus, because we’re a church first,” she said.
“(It’s about) being here for people, letting them know that somebody is here for them, willing to sit down and listen and just try to counsel them through it or help them with food, lights, water, rent, whatever it is we can do to try to alleviate some of the stress of whatever the condition is,” she said.