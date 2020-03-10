The U.S. Department of Energy's nuclear cleanup office, Environmental Management, has included the startup of the Salt Waste Processing Facility and the successful award of contracts at the Savannah River Site on its list of 2020 priorities.

Beginning actual operations at the multibillion-dollar Salt Waste Processing Facility, an SRS project led by contractor Parsons, is listed under "Priority #1," alongside other construction milestones at other sites.

Awarding contracts at the nuclear reserve south of Aiken – the standalone Savannah River National Laboratory management contract and the Integrated Mission Completion Contract, as examples of ongoing acquisition – is filed under "Priority #4."

In written testimony prepared for an upcoming fiscal year 2021 budget hearing, William "Ike" White, the leader of Environmental Management, describes the Salt Waste Processing Facility as "on track to start up by this summer."

Savannah River Site manager Michael Budney has previously said the SWPF should be ready to go around March or April – this month or next month. An Energy Department spokesperson in January told the Aiken Standard, similarly, the facility should be ready this spring.

The Salt Waste Processing Facility is designed to be a nuclear waste workhorse, processing yearly millions of gallons of waste currently stored at the Savannah River Site. The liquid waste there has been described as the single largest environmental threat South Carolina faces.

In terms of contracting, the Savannah River Site is approaching an important intersection – accentuated, again, by Environmental Management's checklist.

Discrete management of the Savannah River National Laboratory would set the lab on its own track, likely bolstering its research-and-development chops as well as its long-term viability and allure. And the Integrated Mission Completion Contract, still in its early stages, would conjoin the current work of two contractors, intertwining the liquid-waste program (including the SWPF) with some management of nuclear materials. The integrated contract, officials say, aims to expeditiously reduce environmental and financial liabilities.

The national lab is currently managed by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, the top contractor at the Savannah River Site. Fluor-led SRNS was notified of the prospective split last year.

Environmental Management is the landlord at the Savannah River Site. The office is tasked with addressing the environmental legacy of the Cold War and other government-sponsored energy research.