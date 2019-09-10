Salley Police Chief Jarrod Goldman officially launched his bid for Aiken County Sheriff with a campaign kickoff Tuesday evening at Powell Asset Protection Agency.
The fourth generation Aiken native said he plans to run on the theme of "service above self."
Goldman said he served as a United States Marine overseas and returned to South Carolina after being honorably discharged after a non-combat related injury.
He began his law enforcement career with the Salley Police Department before joining the Saluda County Sheriff's Office.
He returned to Aiken as police chief of Ridge Springs and currently serves as the police chief for Salley.
Goldman plans to focus on proactive law enforcement, proactive policing and cracking down on drug trafficking.
Goldman's campaign hopes to begin a new resident deputy program that would place resident deputies throughout Aiken County's nine patrol zones.
"There will be a deputy assigned there that lives in or near that area that knows the people, and their sole purpose is to interact with businesses and the people there," Goldman said.
Another goal Goldman wishes to pursue as Aiken County Sheriff is working with the Trump administration to create a partnership with ICE to identify and remove illegal immigrants.
Goldman will run against incumbent Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt.