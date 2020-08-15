A Windsor man, who was named as the suspect in a fatal shooting Thursday in Salley that left a man dead, is now in custody, deputies say.
Dameun Jeff Sanders, 28, of Windsor was detained by West Columbia Police at approximately 1 a.m. on Saturday morning without incident, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office reports.
Sanders was wanted by law enforcement in connection to the fatal shooting of Garrick Kelly, 28, of Salley, according to a news release from the sheriff's office on Friday morning.
Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to reports of shots being fired in Perry.
Moments later, the 911 caller told dispatchers that someone had been shot and they were lying in the yard of 265 Roberts St. E.
When first responders arrived on scene, Kelly was found slouched over in the back of a Honda, appearing to be unresponsive, according to a sheriff's office incident report.
He was pronounced dead on the scene by Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
Deputies said Kelly sustained apparent wounds to his upper body.
Bullet casings were located at the scene.
The suspect was described as a male wearing red pants and a gray shirt who fled the area in a black in color sedan, witnesses told deputies.
Patrol units saturating the area found Sanders’ vehicle at 185 Conestoga Way in Wagener; however, Sanders was not there when deputies arrived.