A man is dead after suffering a fatal gunshot wound in Salley, authorities said.
Deputies identified Garrick Kelly, 28, of Wagener as the victim of a fatal shooting on Thursday evening.
At 4:49 p.m. the Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to a shooting incident in the two hundred block of Robert Street in Salley, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.
Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim will be autopsied Friday morning in Newberry, Ables said.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as information becomes available.