Police are warning citizens to not reply to any emails from the town of Salley after the clerk's email was hacked Thursday morning.
According to a Facebook post by the Salley Police Department, emails from the town of Salley have asked recipients for a Google Play card.
"Do not reply to any emails, we will never ask for personal information or solicit any funds or ask you to purchase Google Play cards over an email," the Salley Police Department post reads.
The email address Salley2@comporium.net has been recovered, according to the police department.
