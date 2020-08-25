History – whether good or bad – is something that needs to be shared and studied.
Dr. Walter Curry Jr., a genealogist and author from Salley, will do just that in an upcoming lecture at the S.C. Confederate Relic Room & Military Museum in Columbia on Friday. The lecture is part of the museum’s monthly Lunch and Learn series.
The free lecture will take place via the video communications platform Zoom, and will describe the life of Curry's great-great-great-grandmother Lavinia Corley Thompson, a former slave who served as a cook during the Civil War.
Thompson's story is significant due to the fact that she would be among an estimated 100 black South Carolinians, as well as one of only 11 black Confederates in Aiken County, who received small pensions for their involuntary service to the Confederate Army, Curry said.
"When I learned about the Civil War in school, I was only taught about the African American services from the Union Army," Curry said. "When I learned about my ancestor's history in the Confederate Army, it really shocked me, and I said to myself, 'Why weren't we taught this in school?'"
Thompson was the only African American woman in South Carolina whose Confederate pension was approved, Curry said.
Curry is the author of "The Thompson Family: Untold Stories from the Past, 1830-1960," which outlines the history of his extended family during their lives before and after enslavement.
Thompson is cited in the book, which describes her life from early adulthood to the years before her death.
Thompson grew up in the Barnwell District, which would later become part of Aiken County, near Salley with several of her family members.
At one point, an arrangement was made to sell her for $100 to a slave owner in Tallahassee, Florida, but Thompson refused to go.
"She said to the overseer 'I ain't gone go' … she was wearing a white dress, and when the overseer beat her down, blood ran down her dress and stained it red," Curry said.
Her defiance saved her, and she was relocated to the nearby Webb plantation. At only 19, she would follow the plantation owner, Samuel J. Webb, into battle and serve him and his fellow soldiers their meals.
Curry will detail what it was like to have the task of feeding the poorly provisioned Confederate soldiers on the front line, and also touch on Thompson's life after the Civil War and how she began receiving the pension for her work in 1921.
Proof of her pension lies in a sample of her handwriting dated May 25, 1925, which, while not available to view at the Confederate Relic Room & Military Museum, is available online at the S.C. Department of Archives and History.
Curry notes that he recognizes that his family's history is not part of the "traditional" narrative often told with stories of African American Civil War history, but is still one that should be more analyzed.
"…I believe there is a conspiracy out there to compress certain narratives of history," Curry said. "All history, whether it's good or bad or ugly should be taught. We should learn from it and understand it, whether you agree or disagree with it, and don't rob others who want to know and learn about it."
Curry's lecture can be viewed online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84373555101