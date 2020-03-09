GRANITEVILLE — Kids and teens of all ages hit Sage Valley Golf Club on a sunny Monday afternoon to sharpen their golf games and, on a larger stage, kick off the week of the prestigious Junior Invitational tournament.
Children from the First Tees of Aiken and Augusta, respectively, spent hours working through training stations at the SVJI Sports Foundation Clinic, getting guidance and tips from experts and longtime golfers.
Jeremy Story, the head golf professional at Sage Valley, said the workshop "is definitely one of the highlights of the week."
"I learn just as much from them as I hope they learn from me," Story said.
The clinics, though, transcend the game of golf, Story explained, and experiences like this can be eye-opening.
"I hope what I'm doing is – it's a lot less of the specific, technical aspects," the golf professional said, "and it's more, 'Hey, I want you to realize places like Sage Valley exist. Stay on the path, stay focused.'"
The First Tee of Aiken, a nonprofit, was founded in 2009. The First Tee network works to positively influence the lives of young people through and outside the game of golf.
"Special emphasis is placed on recruiting low- to moderate-income youth, minorities, girls, at-risk youth, students with disabilities and youth that might not have otherwise been exposed to the game and its positive values," reads the First Tee of Aiken website.
The Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club, a 54-hole tournament featuring the top junior players in the world, begins Thursday morning and concludes Saturday afternoon.
"Our 10th Junior Invitational boasts one of the strongest fields we've had in the history of the event," Pete Davis, the chairman of the SVJI Sports Foundation, said in a statement. "Tournament week is (a) great opportunity for these elite junior golfers to come together and have some fun."