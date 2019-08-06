After deadly mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend, along with a series of recent shootings in Aiken, safety was on the mind of Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon on Monday night.
He addressed that issue as the leadoff speaker during the Aiken City Council Political Forum, which was organized by the Aiken Standard and held at the Municipal Building.
“Even locally, if you see one person shot, it’s too much,” Osbon said.
“We like the title of Best Small Town in the South, and it’s important as a city and it’s important as elected officials that our residents feel safe. And so there is going to be a commitment … from myself and other Council members. I think you are going to see us as we work with Public Safety," he said. "Even in the weeks coming up, we are going to make a stand and make sure our officers have the resources they need to protect our citizens.”
In addition to Osbon, a Republican who is unopposed in his reelection bid, other forum participants included Gail Diggs, a Democrat, who is seeking to return to her District 1 City Council seat.
The others were the four District 3 candidates: John Brecht, who is a Democrat, and Republicans Kay Biermann Brohl, John Klecker and Nick Weaver.
The current District 3 Councilman, Republican Dick Dewar, announced earlier this year that he wouldn’t be running again.
Jeremy Stevens, a Republican who is Diggs’ opponent in District 1, declined to participate in the forum.
The District 3 candidates answered questions posed by the forum’s moderator, Aiken Standard Government and Savannah River Site Reporter Colin Demarest, and submitted by the audience.
In one, they were asked what the single biggest issue is in Aiken right now.
To Weaver, it is infrastructure.
“Whether it’s the roads, whether it’s the drainage or the traffic, I think we have a lot of things in the city that could be made better with infrastructure improvements,” he said. “The buildings are aging. They do need some TLC, and I don’t think we need to hurt the historical significance or take away from the beauty of downtown Aiken. But a lot of it does need to be cleaned up. “The center of the city is amazing,” he continued, “but if you move out one or two blocks, it really goes downhill fast. I think getting the infrastructure in a better situation – not only in downtown, but also out in the Northside, the Southside, the east side, the west side and all over Aiken – is very important right now.”
Brecht identified Aiken’s future as the city’s most important issue.
“I think we’re looking at a three-pronged approach to this,” he said. “There are three issues that are kind of dovetailed into each other One is economic development. Another is infrastructure. And the third is housing and attracting young people to Aiken (with affordable options). It all boils down to what we’ve got to aim toward.
“I think we’ve got to build toward I-20,” he added. “I think that’s essential. We’ve got to run our sewer and water out to beyond I-20, so that we can generate opportunities for businesses and homes to build out there.”
For Brohl, the single biggest issue is safety.
“If we do not have a safe city,” she said, “it doesn’t matter how many parks we have or how many amenities we have. If you cannot go over to Waterloo Street and not be shot in a car when someone is driving by … what difference does it make if we have all these other things?
“So we are going to have to work on that,” she concluded. And we’re going to have to work with our police force. We have to make sure that they have the resources to keep them safe so that they can keep us safe.”
Klecker’s answer focused on neighborhoods.
“The single most important item that I think is facing the City of Aiken is really trying to maintain the quality of our neighborhoods and maintaining the quality of life that goes along with maintaining the quality of neighborhoods,” he said. “And that applies across the whole city. Some (neighborhoods) are good, some are bad and some have blights in the middle of what otherwise would be quite nice places to live.
“I think the City Council has passed ordinances now,” he continued, “that allow better control of those kinds of things and provide a way to go ahead and monitor and patrol neighborhoods and housing that is falling apart. I know there are around 160 houses that are scheduled for demolition in this community, and this is a good thing that the City Council has done at this point in time. Having the ordinance to allow this also puts the responsibility on City Council and the staff of the city to actually get out there and make this happen. We need people to enforce that.”
The Republican primary for District 3 will be held Aug. 13. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The winner will face Brecht in the Nov. 5 general election.
Like Osbon, Diggs spoke instead of answering questions.
“Now more than ever, our community’s success and longevity rests on navigating our growth with careful assessment, fiscal responsibility, integrity and unity,” she said. “We must reserve space for sharing fresh ideas while remaining committed to the stewardship of resources that we already possess. It is with this common-sense approach to serving Aiken and District 1 that I humbly request your support.”
In addition, Diggs said: “I will remain focused on smart growth, safe communities and servant leadership. I will continue to discerningly move forward in areas that promote growth while celebrating those things that make our stunning City of Aiken a unique place to call home. Most importantly, I will continue to put the people in Aiken – especially in District 1 – first, for our city is only as successful as the people who call it home.”