An annual event is coming up at USC Aiken for those who love all things science.
"Imagine getting up close with honeybees, talking turkey, cooking in a solar oven, making an edible earth, driving a championship robot, making paper, or virtually traveling through outer space," said John Hutchens, director of special programs at the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center, in a news release.
Those are just some of the activities Hutchens says will be taking place during this year's Science Education Enrichment Day, or S.E.E.D., at the university.
This year, there will be more than 65 hands-on exhibits, demonstrations of technology and biodiversity, and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) centered activities.
"With the goal of increasing awareness of the role of science, technology, engineering and mathematics in society and conveying the joy of STEM, we plan this event each year to give young learners 'up close and personal' interaction with real-world scientists, engineers and other technical professionals," Hutchens said.
S.E.E.D. is free and open to the public. During the event, visitors will have access to parts of the USCA campus, including the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center.
Museums, government agencies, national labs and regional corporations will be among those participating in the exhibitions.
The theme of S.E.E.D. this year will be "Explore, Discover, Imagine" due to the organizer's efforts to increase children's interest in STEM-related fields.
"S.E.E.D. organizers recognize that as a society we must continue to excite and engage families about STEM fields," Hutchens said.
This will be the event's 34th year at USC Aiken. It is presented by the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center and the Aiken County Public Schools District.
S.E.E.D. will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at USC Aiken, located at 471 University Parkway.