State leaders are turning to a new interactive learning experience to try and boost South Carolina's declining skilled labor workforce.
Be Pro Be Proud SC is a workforce development project designed to help close the skills-gap in South Carolina. It aims to take a unique, targeted approach to remove the stigma from “blue-collar” jobs with the goal of educating students and the public on the appeal and the importance of these jobs for our economy, according to sctrucking.org.
A custom-designed 53-foot, double-expandable custom semi-trailer serves as an "18-wheel window to the future," according to a news release from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce. The mobile workshop will showcase skilled trades, including welding, truck driving, heaving equipment operation, lineman and more, through hands-on, interactive stations representing on-the-job experiences.
An estimated 2 million skilled labor jobs will be vacant by 2025, mainly due to an aging workforce. Nearly one-fourth of skilled laborers are at or near retirement age.
Be Pro Be Proud SC aims to increase interest in skilled labor and trade jobs by presenting hands-on module activities such as welding, carpentry, and commercial driving. It will also educate job candidates about various aspects of trade jobs, including the increasing demand for skilled workers, salary range and benefits.
Be Pro Be Proud SC is especially marketed toward students by emphasizing the cost of job certifications in various skilled labor fields, which are often less costly than a four-year degree.
The mobile workshop, which was unveiled by state leaders to the media Thursday, will begin its 48-week statewide tour this fall, and is expected to engage with over 50,000 students at schools and special events.
“The Be Pro Be Proud SC initiative motivates and arms hardworking South Carolinians with knowledge of lucrative employment opportunities,” said S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster in a news release. “This initiative not only creates a stronger, more skilled workforce, but builds pathways for South Carolinians to achieve their very own American dream."
COVID-19 has significantly impacted the state's job market and has increased the demand in essential business fields, according to the Department of Employment and Labor.
“Now more than ever, finding meaningful work that can withstand economic downfall, including a pandemic, is critical for many South Carolina families," said Dan Ellzey, the department's executive director. "The jobs built into this interactive experience are important to the state’s economy and provide exposure to skilled-based careers that students may not have considered. Understanding the salaries, benefits and long-term stability tied to these essential functions will help individuals evaluate their career options."