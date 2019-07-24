As the battle over education reform in South Carolina continues, state lawmakers are convening meetings with top teachers to discuss classroom climate, educator recruitment and retention, assessments and professional development, according to an email reviewed Tuesday night by the Aiken Standard.

State House Speaker Jay Lucas, a Hartsville Republican, and state Rep. Rita Allison, a Lyman Republican, have asked recent teachers of the year to meet with them at one of five forums, according to the email, which was sent by Allison. The first will be held at Aiken Technical College.

"We are very excited about these forums as we continue to listen to, and learn from, a wide variety of educators," the email reads. Allison is the House Education and Public Works Committee chairperson.

The workshops – roundtable discussions between the speaker, Allison and the teachers – will be held throughout the end of September. The one at Aiken Technical College is set for Sept. 23, according to the email.

Lucas on Wednesday said he was "excited" to kick off the tour in Aiken and "hear from these excellent teachers of the year."

"Aiken County continues to attract new businesses, and we can only continue to have this success with a strong collaboration between public schools and higher education," he continued. "The input from these teachers will greatly contribute to the education reform conversations in Columbia."

The other four meetings will be held at Florence-Darlington Technical College, Trident Technical College, Greenville Technical College and York Technical College.

House members have been invited to sit in on the talks.

"Our hope, and goal, is to have informative and collaborative conversations," Allison's email states.

State Rep. Bill Taylor, an Aiken Republican, plans to attend the two-hour forum at Aiken Technical College.

"We listened to teachers and administrators this last spring, and this is another effort to listen to them, their concerns, their ideas, so we can have that be part of any additional reforms or modifications as we move forward," Taylor said Wednesday. "The work is still in progress."

Taylor, a member of the House Education and Public Works Committee, lauded the workshop plans and the efforts made by Lucas and Allison.

"Education reform is the number one priority in the state," he said. "There's no one that can deny that we have serious issues."