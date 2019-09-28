The special election for S.C. House District 84 is Tuesday, Oct. 1.
The election features one formal candidate: Republican Melissa Oremus, who beat out five other Republicans over the summer.
Her most recent election victory came in mid-August when she won a primary runoff against Alvin Padgett, a small business owner like herself.
"It's been a whirlwind," she said at the time. Oremus was the only woman in the race.
No Democrats filed for the seat, which is vacant following the death of state Rep. Ronnie Young, a Clearwater Republican and longtime Aiken County Council leader.
District 84 is entirely in Aiken County. It's pinched between Aiken and eastern North Augusta and stretches south beyond the Savannah River Site and Jackson. Parts of it are referred to as "The Valley."
Overall, the House district is regarded as safely Republican. The Aiken County Legislative Delegation is dominated by Republicans.
Aiken County Republican Party Chairman Bob Brookshire has said Oremus will make a "good House representative." She faces write-in competition on Tuesday.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.