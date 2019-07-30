We have a runoff election on our hands.
No one candidate secured a majority of the vote Tuesday in the S.C. House District 84 primary election.
Melissa Oremus and Alvin Padgett, both Republicans, are moving forward. Cody Anderson, Danny Feagin and Ralph Gunter — Republicans, as well – are not.
Oremus secured 30.94% of the vote. Padgett secured 23.37% of the vote.
The other three candidates trailed by descent margins.
About 2,259 people voted in the primary election.
A runoff is set for Aug. 13.
Padgett was one of a few dozen people waiting for results Tuesday night at the Aiken County Government Center.
"I think what I want to do most is get back out, start talking to everyone because we need to get as many votes as we can, we need to get as many people from the other candidates that will to support us," Padgett said.
"That's the only way we're going to win."
Padgett said he's not going to change any of his campaign strategies.
"I'm not going to change a thing, I'm doing to do the same exact thing. I'm going to get out, talk to people, tell them about me if they don't know me and we'll go from there," he said.
Along with Padgett and others, Aiken County Republican Party Chairman Bob Brookshire was at the Aiken County Government Center.
"I'm very proud of the Republican primary," he said.
"I think we had strong candidates; I think the two candidates who came in on top are good candidates, so I'm looking forward to the runoff," Brookshire said.
No Democrats entered the race which comes on the heels of state Rep. Ronnie Young's death. Young was a Clearwater Republican who represented District 84 after leading Aiken County Council for many years.
A sixth Republican, Sean Pumphrey, withdrew last week and urged voters, in a lengthy statement, not to vote for Anderson and Feagin.
"Friends don't let Republican friends vote for those who only pretend to be Republicans," Pumphrey said in a prepared statement.
The special election is set for Oct. 1.
The candidates – Pumphrey included – all billed themselves as conservatives. During a political forum in Warrenville earlier this month, many of those in the race invoked President Donald Trump.