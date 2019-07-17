Every candidate running to represent S.C. House District 84 will participate in a forum Thursday in Warrenville, the first such event of this special election.
"The Debate," as it's billed, will be held at Bobby's Bar-B-Q Buffet at 1897 Jefferson Davis Highway, Warrenville. The event, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., is hosted by local strategist Colen Lindell in partnership with the Aiken County Republican Party. The debate will be moderated by former GOP Chairman K.T. Ruthven.
The District 84 seat is empty following the May death of state Rep. Ronnie Young, a Clearwater Republican and longtime Aiken County Council leader. Six Republicans – no Democrats – have entered the race: Cody Anderson, Danny Feagin, Sean Pumphrey, Ralph Gunter, Alvin Padgett and Melissa Oremus.
"I am excited for the House 84 community to have the chance to hear and listen to these candidates' vision for the future," Lindell said Wednesday, adding, "I encourage the community to come out and meet the candidates."
District 84 stretches between Aiken and eastern North Augusta, going south beyond Jackson.
Young will be honored Thursday night, according to an event schedule and related announcement.
The special election primary will be held July 30 – a little less than two weeks away.
A runoff, if needed, is scheduled for Aug. 13.