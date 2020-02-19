The South Carolina General Assembly recognized Dr. Walter B. Curry Jr. for his work in service to African American history and heritage in South Carolina and to congratulate him on receiving the 2019 International African American Historical and Genealogy Society Book award.
Curry was presented resolutions from the South Carolina House of Representatives, H.5127, sponsored by S.C. Rep. Ivory Thigpen, D-Richland; and S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken; and South Carolina Senate resolution, S.1057, sponsored by S.C. Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, and S.C. Sen. Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington.
A portion of the resolution reads: "Whereas, the members of the South Carolina Senate and South Carolina House of Representatives are pleased to recognize Dr. Walter B. Curry Jr. for receiving the 2019 International African American Historical and Genealogy Society Book Award at a ceremony on October 10, 2019 at the African-American Historical and Genealogy Conference … Dr. Curry has led an outstanding career as a genealogist, educator, and founder of Renaissance Publications LLC. He is currently a professor of education at Claflin University and formerly taught middle school social studies in urban and rural schools … Dr. Curry's award-winning book, 'The Thompson Family: Untold Stories from the Past (1830-1960),' is the first of several volumes that chronicles the genealogical diversity and experiences of the Thompson family, whose roots stretch back to the Skillet Community of Salley. The book includes relatives' reflections and experiences that intersect with broader themes of African-American life and history in the state. It is a powerful story of civic engagement and achievement in the face of adversity…"
Curry currently resides in Columbia with his wife, Takiyah. Together, they have two sons, Braxton and Braylen.