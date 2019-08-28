Gas prices in South Carolina are on pace to be the cheapest Labor Day prices drivers have seen since Labor Day 2017, AAA Carolinas reports.
As of Monday, South Carolina's average price was $2.23, which is 28 cents less than last year's prices at $2.51, according to AAA Carolinas.
South Carolina saw its lowest Labor Day prices in 2017 at $1.94 and its highest prices in 2015 at $3.34.
“Carolinians will be spending their final vacation of the summer with a road trip, and they’ll also be doing so with the lowest gas prices since 2017,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson.
For the sixth week straight, the national average price of gasoline has fallen, posting a 2.1 cent drop over the last week to $2.58 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data complied from more than 10.5 million individual price reports covering nearly 150,000 gas stations across the country. Diesel has also seen a price decrease of 1.4 cents to $2.92 per gallon.
Fuel insights by gasbuddy.com set Aiken County's average price per gallon of regular gasoline at $2.107 which is $0.473 less than the national average.
Aiken resident Marian Mendenhall said she looks forward to the low gas prices as she will be traveling out of town this Labor Day weekend.
"Well, I think the American public needs a break on anything we can get," Mendenhall said. "They need to keep it low and don't need to bring it back up."
Charleston native Gia Kondakor looks forward to the low gas prices as well, as she will be traveling to the lake with friends for Labor Day.
"I'm excited," Kondakor said. "We'll be on the boat, so it'll be cheaper for the boat."
South Carolina could see prices drop further into autumn as the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline begins while the demand for gasoline is set to begin a seasonal downturn.
GasBuddy estimates that some gas stations in South Carolina will drop under $2 a gallon, barring any improvements in U.S. trade relations with China, a recent major factor in oil prices.
AAA Carolinas estimates 502,640 South Carolinians will be traveling for one last vacation of the summer.
With that in mind, drivers should be aware that Labor Day concludes "100 Deadliest Days," a period during the summer months when crashes for teen drivers increase significantly.
"Practice safety behind the wheel," Wright, of AAA Carolinas, said. "Don't drive distracted and prepare for an influx of traffic on the roads."