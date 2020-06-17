A new computer-based system created by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control processes requests for permits quickly, often in minutes, which will have a major positive impact on work at the Savannah River Site and for management and operations contractor Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.
According to DHEC officials, SRNS is the first company in the state of South Carolina to submit a request and receive a permit using the new process, known as ePermitting.
“The first permit related to asbestos abatement and, for that matter, the first regarding a wide array of permits typically issued by DHEC has been granted to SRNS,” said SRNS Asbestos Program Administrator Lance Cramer.
The ePermitting system replaces a decades-old process requiring the submittal of completed paper forms requesting permits that were delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.
“More specifically, it is one system that manages permitting, compliance and several other functions, while allowing authorized users to submit applications and other required documentation from any electronic device,” said Myra Reece, S.C. DHEC director of environmental affairs.
“We have been working with Mr. Cramer during the beta testing of this new system, welcoming his suggestions,” she said. “His assistance and past experience have been helpful while providing the perspective of the end user.”
Cramer’s responsibilities related to asbestos abatement for SRNS are extensive. He also creates a substantial number of annual requests for permits to be sent to S.C. DHEC.
“Over the last 10 years, our group has applied for and received about 75 permits per year related just to asbestos. We welcomed the opportunity to partner with DHEC to help create the new highly efficient system,” he said. “I admire their innovative thinking and drive to continually improve.”
The demolition of any structure at SRS, whether known to contain asbestos or not, requires an asbestos demolition permit.
“It could be a huge nuclear processing facility or a tool shed. A permit is required,” said Cramer. “We recognize the purpose and value of this regulatory process.”
Reece said, “We all want to ensure the safety and health of those performing the work effected by the permit process. This includes the pubic and our environment as well. The ePermitting system is another important tool for us to use to accomplish this mission.”