The South Carolina Bluebird Society will hold its annual meeting Nov. 1 and 2 in Aiken.
The meeting will offer a variety of activities including a tour of Hitchcock Woods and a variety of speakers.
Activities begin Nov. 1 with a tour of Hitchcock Woods, one of the largest urban forests in the U.S. The tour is limited to 25 participants. A fee of $5 per person will be donated to the Hitchcock Woods Foundation.
That evening, a meet and greet reception will be held at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St., and will offer a cash bar and heave hors d'oeuvres.
On Nov. 2, the meeting will move to the NWTF Conference Center in Edgefield. Activities on Saturday include a continental breakfast, lunch, a silent auction, tour of the NWTF Museum and speakers.
Speakers and their topics include Travis Sumner, hunting heritage center and habitat manager for the NWTF; Jim Burke, the history of the North American Bluebird Society and SCBS; Mary-Catherine Martin, barn owls; Chris Leaphart, wood ducks; Ron Brenneman, SCBS 2019 trail results; and Mike DeBruhl, general membership discussion.
Registration is $20 for adults and $10 for children under 12. For more information or to register, visit southcarolinabluebirds.org. Registration is due by Oct. 20.