Rutland Corner, a new retail hub on Aiken’s Northside, is getting busier.
An AT&T store opened there Aug. 5, joining two other businesses.
A Dollar Tree store opened May 4, and a Sprint Foods convenience store opened in late July.
Scheduled to open at Rutland Corner in the near future is a Blimpie submarine sandwich shop.
It will have 1,800 square feet of space and a drive-up window.
UPS is “interested in putting a store there (Rutland Corner) if they can find a franchisee,” said Tad Barber of the REMAX/Tattersall Group in Aiken.
Barber is the leasing broker for Rutland Corner.
Two empty spaces, with 1,200 square feet apiece, remain in the complex.
On a window in one of the spaces, there is a sign for “The UPS Store,” with a phone number on it for potential franchisees to call.
But that space also is available for lease to an owner of another type of business, Barber said.
“I think we’ll get those spaces leased pretty quickly,” he added. “We’re getting a lot of interest.”
Rutland Holdings LLC of Graniteville is the owner of the nearly 5-acre parcel of land where Rutland Corner is located, according to Aiken County property records.
Site plans submitted to the City of Aiken in 2018 identified the developer as WTS of Rutland LLC.
Rutland Corner is at the corner of Rutland Drive and Laurens Street.
“That intersection has been lacking as far as any kind of retail,” Barber said. “I think there is a desire to have some services that can complement nearby businesses,” which include the Aiken Standard and an SRP Federal Credit Union location.
The Aiken County Government Center and Aiken High School also are in the area.
“I think the high school kids are going to be flocking to Blimpie,” Barber said.
He didn’t know the sub shop’s exact opening date but said it probably would begin serving customers “in three or four months.”
There used to be a Blimpie shop on Aiken’s Northside on York Street, but there was a fire in the building where it was located in 2016.
The business didn’t reopen afterward.