When Rushunda Lett was a student at USC Columbia, her career goal was to work in public relations – her major – for a nonprofit.
As the membership development manager for the North Augusta Chamber of Commerce, she's paired those two goals perfectly.
“This is pretty much living the dream,” Lett said. “My job essentially is to go out and recruit members to the Chamber, but it's also to retain those members.”
Lett, 28, said her job allows her to pursue her passion: helping people, especially helping people succeed in life.
“A lot of people don't realize that when someone has a small business, it is putting food on the table for his or her children,” she said.
For part of the week, Lett is in the office on West Avenue doing administrative work and overseeing the Chamber's social media and marketing. The rest of the week, she's out in the community, visiting prospective members, checking on current members and “seeing what's going on in the community just so we're aware,” Lett said.
“People come to us like we're the visitors' center, so we try to keep as much information on hand about moving here or just on what is going on, especially if a big event is coming up,” she said.
And with the GreenJackets' new SRP Park baseball stadium and the development of Riverfront Park, North Augusta has a lot going on, Lett said.
“North Augusta is growing because we have so much to offer now. We've always been referred to as a bedroom community, but things have changed so much in the last 10 years,” she said. “We're finally taking advantage of the beautiful waterfront and putting things there for families to do. Now, we're going to have a mini amphitheater. People can shop. They can eat. We're just on the rise.”
And with the relocation of the U.S. Army's cyber command center to Augusta in the next year, North Augusta should continue to rise.
“We have a lot of military families and people who have private contracts moving into the area to work in the cyber district,” Lett said. “North Augusta is growing. Subdivisions are popping up. A new elementary and middle school are coming. It's an exciting time.”
Outside the Chamber, Lett is active in her church, Carey Hill Baptist, serving as community liaison and doing the website and social media.
Lett also is the secretary of the North Augusta Lions Club, the city's oldest civic club, which sponsors the annual North Augusta Christmas Parade.
When she's not working, Lett spends time with her family – her husband, Cordell, and their three children, Jaden, 7; Madelynn, 4; and Jaxson, 1. She enjoys traveling, reading and taking her children to the library to pick out their own books. She also takes care of the family horse, Mollie, a Tennessee Walker.
Lett, who grew up next door to North Augusta in Belvedere and graduated from North Augusta High, said interacting with Chamber members is the best part of her job.
“Because North Augusta is so small, at least 30 percent of our members, I know them because I either went to school with their children or I know someone in their family. So, it's been easy to develop relationships with people,” Lett said. “There are some things I never knew about, and I'm almost 30 years old. It's neat to learn about those home-grown businesses that have been around for decades that are still doing well.”