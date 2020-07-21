The novel coronavirus pandemic is having a negative impact on mental health, and the recent civil unrest “just compounds the traumas that everyone is experiencing right now,” Bianca Otterbein told the Rotary Club of Aiken during its virtual meeting Monday.
“These events are causing most of us to experience anxiety, depression, difficulty concentrating, disrupted sleep, changes in eating patterns, maybe increased substance usage and changes in routine,” she continued. “And then for those already diagnosed with mental illness or a substance abuse disorder, their symptoms, of course, are going to increase.”
Otterbein, who is the clinical director for the Aiken-Barnwell Mental Health Center, offered some suggestions about how business owners and managers can help workers cope during what she described as “these unprecedented times,” when suicide rates are rising and opioid overdoses are spiking.
By “being open and normalizing mental health and acknowledging the difficulties that everybody is experiencing right now,” bosses can “open the door” and facilitate communication with their employees, Otterbein said.
“Show sympathy. Be available,” she added. “It’s helpful to know that my employer cares about me as a person and thinks about my well-being.”
The distribution of brochures and other materials with information about mental health to workers is another good way to offer assistance, Otterbein believes. She also recommended holding meetings or workshops that focus on such topics as mindfulness, relaxation and stress management.
“Lastly, I would suggest providing managers with information and training to recognize signs and symptoms of stress and depression,” Otterbein said. “Paying attention to significant changes in personality or work performance is important. Encourage staff to utilize self-care strategies to take care of themselves.”