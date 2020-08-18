Members of the Rotary Club of Aiken learned about how USC Aiken promotes and supports diversity during the organization’s virtual meeting Monday.
“We celebrate our differences as communal contributions here at USC Aiken,” said Hoss Brown, the school’s assistant director of student life – diversity initiatives. “We encourage students to bring forth their diversity. And not only that, but we expect it in the classroom, where we can have those difficult discussions, ones that foster innovation and respect for one another.”
Initiatives include a monthly diversity roundtable series, programs to celebrate various heritage and history months, and diversity workshops.
There are plans for a meditation and reflection room on campus.
“It will create a space for students of all faiths,” Brown said.
In addition, there are efforts to increase faculty diversity.
The goal is to “make it more reflective of our student body,” Brown said.
Another initiative is the Taskforce for Advancing Inclusion and Belonging.
It “makes recommendations to enhance our diversity on campus,” Brown said.
“We have plans to implement a diversity strategic plan,” he continued, “and built into that is that we will seek to foster the ideals of diversity, inclusion and the lived experience of belonging throughout the university community.”
Brown also discussed the PEAK Mentor Program at USC Aiken.
“This program is designed to focus on developing our students from underserved, underrepresented backgrounds,” he said. “It pairs freshmen and sophomore students with junior and senior students, and then it pairs junior and senior students with community members, many of whom are from our Inclusion Advisory Council. This allows us to focus on students’ academic development in the early years and then focus a little bit more on their professional development toward the end (of their time at USC Aiken) and getting them ready for the workforce.”
Stephanie Franklin is the chair of USC Aiken’s Inclusion Advisory Council, and she also spoke to the Rotary Club on Monday.
The purpose of the council “is to provide support to the chancellor and to the staff and faculty in the area of providing guidance when they have diversity or inclusion issues,” Franklin said.
The council also helps them avoid those issues.
“Additionally, we provided support and guidance when it comes to making those employment decisions about a diverse faculty,” Franklin said.
Among the council’s members are representatives of the local business, faith, education and nonprofit communities.
The Inclusion Advisory Council is involved in the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration, and Franklin plays a leadership role in organizing that event.
USC Aiken and Aiken Technical College work together to conduct the celebration.