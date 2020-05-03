Residents of several local retirement homes had the chance to go on a quick nostalgia trip Saturday morning, with help from Henry Ford and a car club.
The Aiken Model As spent about an hour on the road, offering a drive-by greeting to residents of Shadow Oaks, Pepper Hill, Cumberland Village, Windham House and Trinity on Laurens, in that order.
Among those on hand were the family members of the late Allen Reynolds, who died April 25 and whose career included years at the Savannah River Site as an engineer, leading into retirement with his wife, Helen, at Trinity on Laurens.
One of their sons, David, of Manchester, New Hampshire, said the Saturday procession's timing was remarkable, coming a few minutes after his father's inurnment, at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
"He was a lover of cars, and it's a beautiful day, and it's like you did it just for us ... A good man. A great father," he said.
"Perfectly timed," said Helen. "What a great send-off, really."
Watching the procession of Model As at Cumberland Village was George Martin, who moved to Aiken two years ago from Lansing, Michigan.
"We used to have a neighborhood football team," he recalled, "and two of us were small, like I was, and they'd put us in the rumble seat, on the floor, on our hands and knees, doubled up, and then there was three or four guys sitting in the seats, and we rode all over town, to other games, the same way."
He added, "Those cars, boy, they bring back a lot of good memories, and they're beautiful ... It's neat to have something like that."
Model As were the immediate successor to the Model T, the dominant car from the middle 1910s through the early 1920s. The first Model A, according to the Model A Ford Club of America, was assembled in Omaha, Nebraska, in August 1928, with almost 5 million more to come.
It came in nine body styles, and production continued until November 1932. It was the immediate successor to the Model T Ford, which is largely remembered as the first car to have been affordable for middle-class Americans.
Martin, recalling the procession of Model As, added, "The people are taking time out from whatever they want to do, to show them and bring them to people to see, and that's nice."