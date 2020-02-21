Robert "Bob" Allen Pedde, an accomplished nuclear executive, died Feb. 20.
He was 73.
The Franklin, Tennessee, native held a series of engineering and management positions with the Tennessee Valley Authority between 1970 and 1989.
In 1989, Pedde – a craftsman and talented woodworker – joined Westinghouse Savannah River Company as a project manager. (Westinghouse Savannah River Company later became Washington Savannah River Company.)
In 1999, he was appointed executive vice president. Two years later, Pedde was named president – the highest executive position at the Savannah River Site at the time. Pedde spent years with the site's tritium operations, a mission critical to maintaining national security and, more specifically, the nation's nuclear weapons.
Keith Wood was the public affairs director during most of Pedde's WRSC presidency. Wood remembers Pedde as a "tremendous leader during a period where unprecedented results were achieved."
"While safely completing the mission was a significant focus," Wood said, "the employees of WSRC were most important to him."
Pedde, an elder at two churches, was a U.S. Army veteran. He served from 1970 to 1972.
He had studied to become a Master Gardener. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with family and friends and immortalizing those moments in photographs.
Pedde is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Pedde, and a wealth of other family members.