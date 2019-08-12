Single-lane closure
Single-lane closures on Interstate 20 westbound are expected to continue until Thursday. 

 Photo courtesy of the Georgia Department of Transportation

Lane closures on Interstate 20 westbound are expected to continue until Thursday as a result of maintenance work on the Savannah River Bridge. 

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, single-lane closures will begin past Exit 1 in South Carolina while routine maintenance work is being done on to the bridge's concrete railings. 

Single-lane closures will be enforced while crews are on the road from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Monday through Thursday. Work could be finished earlier in the week, according to GDOT. 

Matthew Enfinger is a general assignment reporter with the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter: @matt_enfinger 

