Lane closures on Interstate 20 westbound are expected to continue until Thursday as a result of maintenance work on the Savannah River Bridge.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, single-lane closures will begin past Exit 1 in South Carolina while routine maintenance work is being done on to the bridge's concrete railings.
Single-lane closures will be enforced while crews are on the road from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Monday through Thursday. Work could be finished earlier in the week, according to GDOT.