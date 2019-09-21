Work on a road improvement project in one of the busiest areas for traffic on Aiken’s Northside will begin this week, according to Bobby Usry of the South Carolina Department of Transportation, or SCDOT.
Satterfield Construction Co., which is based in Greenwood, will be milling and resurfacing the intersection of York Street, which also is known as U.S. Highway 1, and S.C. Highway 118, which also is known as Rutland Drive to the west of the intersection and Rudy Mason Parkway to the east.
“Motorists should expect delays, especially along S.C. 118 at the intersection,” wrote Usry in an email to the Aiken Standard on Sept. 20. “Traffic control, along with flaggers, will be in place to direct traffic, and we encourage people to exercise caution when approaching the intersection. This work is part of an intersection improvement project that includes drainage work, reconfiguring left turn lanes on U.S. 1, and traffic signal work (in addition to milling and resurfacing at the intersection).”
Milling and resurfacing is expected to take place throughout this week, added Usry who is SCDOT's resident construction engineer for Aiken County.
SCDOT made the project available for bidding this past February and awarded it to Satterfield Construction on March 5.
Satterfield Construction’s bid amount was $654,551.45.
The project is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 30.