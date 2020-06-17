RIDGE SPRING — Pat Asbill, Ridge Spring's mayor, gave a glowing review to a new initiative that sprang to life Wednesday in the heart of the community, with dozens of neighbors lining up for truckloads of free food provided by Area Churches Together Serving and Golden Harvest Food Bank.
"We had a wonderful day," she said. "We know we gave out 125 bags … and then, just as we were finishing telling people that we didn't have any more, Golden Harvest Food Bank shows up, and they brought milk and oranges, so nobody left empty-handed. It was just terrific."
The drive-through menu, largely served by volunteers wearing face masks, also included such goodies as ready-to-serve meals, pasta (and sauce), peanut butter, bread, green beans, black-eyed peas, corn, macaroni and cheese, tuna, turkey, raisins, pancake mix and various kinds of breakfast cereals. Each bag was meant to provide 21 meals – enough for three daily sittings for a week.
Suzanne Jackson, ACTS' executive director, expressed thanks for the diversity of churches and individuals who came on board. "Mayor Asbill is a lot of fun to work with, and … she's so good at bringing people together, and for our first monthly food distribution, we couldn't have asked for a better outcome, and that's because of the partnership in Ridge Spring – everyone coming together to make it successful."
Helping run the show were ACTS employees Karen Perry and Jay King. Jackson also credited ACTS board members Cheryl Cummings (with her husband, Travis), Scott Neely and Liz Morris with helping turn the idea into reality.
ACTS' leaders, Jackson noted, have been looking for opportunities to reach out into "our rural, under-served communities, and the pandemic just gave us that opportunity to make that a priority, because people from these small communities have a hard time with transportation, getting to Aiken, so we just felt this was the time to go ahead and put into place a strategy to get out into the communities and bring ACTS' services directly to the people in small communities."
Plans are in place also to provide help with such concerns as medical assistance and utility assistance, as well as for a monthly food distribution. The next one is set for July 15, from 10 a.m. until about 11:30 a.m., or as long as the groceries hold out.
Jackson noted that vehicles were lined up Wednesday by 8 a.m., wrapping around a corner and down a nearby street. Service was curbside, so recipients did not have to get out of their vehicles.
Jackson, Asbill and their crew were working in one of the town's newest major features – the Ridge Spring Farmers Market, which had its grand opening Saturday, offering a sturdy roof, plenty of shade, ceiling fans, electrical connections and a paved surface friendly to such gatherings as the ACTS event.
On board for the effort were several local congregations: Ridge Hill Baptist, Young Second Baptist, Mt. Alpha Baptist and Monetta Baptist, as well as Helpful Hands Ministries.
"I was totally exhausted," the mayor said, with a laugh, recalling the experience of working with about 15 volunteers as well as several South Carolina National Guardsmen. "We had not worked so hard in a long time."
The town's sole policeman, Chief Gerry Greiner, had his hands full in terms of traffic control, she added.
"We just had a totally terrific morning. Of course, that's our first experience with it, so we have a lot to learn … The word got out. We didn't have time to do much advertising about it."