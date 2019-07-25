After a reception in their honor Wednesday night, members of the U.S. eventing team were back at work Thursday morning making final preparations for the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.
In the covered arena at Stable View in Aiken, training sessions were held for dressage, one of the sport’s three phases of competition. The others are cross-country and show jumping.
Among the team’s members are Aiken resident Doug Payne and Boyd Martin, whose winter training base is at Stable View.
Martin rode the 12-year-old gelding Tsetserleg, who will be his mount in Peru, during Thursday’s dressage training sessions.
Payne was on the 15-year-old gelding Vandiver, who is his reserve horse for the Pan American Games.
In early March, Payne and Vandiver teamed up to finish second in the inaugural LiftMaster Grand-Prix Eventing showcase at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field.
But in Peru, Payne is scheduled to ride the 8-year-old mare Starr Witness.
“She is certainly greener (less experienced) than Vandiver, but I think she probably has a better shot than him for super competitive results at this level,” Payne said. “She is an incredible freak of nature. Athletically, she is just amazing. She finds everything very easy and seems to enjoy it. She’s very alert all the time. She doesn’t miss a thing that is happening around her.”
Payne, who lives in the Bridle Creek equestrian community, is on the road more than 40 weeks a year while participating in various eventing competitions and hunter/jumper shows.
He is trying to take a low-key approach to the Pan American Games.
To qualify for 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the U.S. team needs to finish first or second in Peru.
“I’m trying to look at it as just another show that we are going to,” he said. “For me mentally, if I make something more of it, it’s not that helpful. It’s better for me to treat it like any other show. Hopefully, I can pull off the best performance that I’ve had to date."
“We have a very strong team,” Payne added. “I think we are in really good shape.”
The purpose of the training sessions at Stable View this week is to fine-tune the performances of the U.S. team’s riders and horses.
“I think there’s a fair bit of pressure on us to do well, and we should do well,” Martin said. “America is the greatest country in the world, and we are competing against countries that aren’t that strong in eventing. It would be an absolute disaster if the U.S. team failed. But sometimes, it’s harder to compete when you’re expected to do well.”
Martin was a member of U.S. eventing teams for the Summer Olympics in 2012 in London, England, and 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
In April, Martin guided Tsetserleg to a runner-up finish in the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event.
Earlier the same month, they won a high-level competition at The Fork at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in North Carolina.
Martin’s nickname for Tsetserleg is Thomas.
“I haven’t had a really long partnership with this horse,” Martin said. “I’ve only had him for about three years, but Thomas and I have really clicked into gear, especially this year. I’ve got a great, wonderful belief in him, and he’s had a wonderful preparation for the Pan American Games.”
Tsetserleg has a personality that changes depending on whether he is training or competing.
“He’s a funny character,” Martin said. “He’s pretty quiet and laid-back at home and in training. Sometimes he doesn’t try all that hard, and he feels a little bit plain and ordinary. But then, when you get him into a competition, he grows to about 10 feet tall and is just a completely different beast. I’ve never had a horse so different at home and in competition.”
The other members of the U.S. eventing team for the Pan American Games are Tamie Smith of Murrieta, California, and Lynn Symansky of Middleburg, Virginia.
Smith’s mount in Peru will be the 13-year-old gelding Mai Baum. Symansky will ride the 11-year-old gelding RF Cool Play.
Joanie Morris, who is the managing director of eventing for the U.S. Equestrian Federation, said the eventing team’s horses will leave Aiken on Friday night to go to Miami and then will fly to Peru on Sunday. The riders will fly to Peru on Saturday.
The eventing competition is scheduled for Aug 1-4.