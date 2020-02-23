Champion thoroughbred racehorses such as Kelso, Swale, Pleasant Colony, Shuvee and Tom Fool have galloped and breezed over the Aiken Training Track.
Since the early 1940s, the one-mile oval has served as a temporary home for some of the Sport of Kings’ biggest stars.
But on Sunday, the general public and horses of many different breeds got a rare opportunity to take a spin or two around the Training Track during Ride the Rail.
For a fee of $40, each rider and horse combo could spend up to 20 minutes on the Training Track and circle it twice.
“We’re doing this as a fundraiser for Aiken Training Track and to get exposure for the track,” said Wendy Gutfarb, who organized the first edition of Ride the Rail in 2018 and this year’s renewal.
Gutfarb is a joint master of foxhounds for the Aiken Hounds, and her husband, Bill, is the Training Track’s president.
She said approximately 30 riders preregistered for the event, and more were allowed to sign up Sunday before and during Ride the Rail, which began at noon.
Participants included 63-year-old twin sisters Pam Edinger of Aiken and Pat Priebe of Bushnell, Florida.
Edinger was on a quarter horse named Sugar, and Priebe rode a thoroughbred/quarter horse mix named Rosita.
“Awesome,” both sisters replied in unison when asked about their Training Track experience.
“The track is perfect, the footing is perfect and it’s a beautiful day,” Edinger said.
Added Priebe: “It was so much fun. I loved everything, from the time I got on the track until the time I got off.”
Later in the afternoon, Edinger and Priebe returned to the Training Track on two other horses, Kia and Dusty, for another ride together.
Brice Wyatt, 7, toured the Training Track on his white pony named Buttons.
Accompanying Wyatt was Molly Purcell, who rode Sonador, a quarter horse mix.
“It was fun,” said Wyatt afterward. “I liked trotting, but I wanted to go a little bit faster.”
“I held him back,” said Purcell, who is a friend of Wyatt’s mother.
Alison Fellows went around the Training Track on Flirt, a big spotted draft horse.
“Flirt loved it,” Fellows said. “I could tell because when we got out there, her head went up. We walked, trotted and galloped. It was great. I wish she had more stamina so we could have kept going and going.”
Training Track officials estimated that 200 people, including spectators, showed up for Ride the Rail.
“It was more of a success than we had anticipated,” said Training Track Chairman Chad Ingram. “Wendy Gutfarb did an outstanding job heading it up. We’re very happy with how the community supported us.”
The 78th running of the Aiken Trials will be held March 14 at the Training Track.
The facility is located at 538 Two Notch Road S.E.